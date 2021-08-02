 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $250,000

Must see home in Ramsgate! Great curb appeal w/ covered front porch & fenced yard! Sought after open floor plan w/ brand new flooring! Home opens to spacious great room w/ ceiling fan. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry & lots of cabinet and counter space. Sunny dining area overlooks the backyard! Dedicated office space on the main level! Owner's retreat w/ walk in closet & en-suite bath w/ dual vanity & granite counter tops. Spacious secondary bedrooms, loft, bathroom & laundry complete the second floor! Peaceful & private fenced backyard! Patio is perfect for grilling & entertaining! Great Concord location, close to schools, parks, restaurants & shopping! Minutes to Frank Liske Park, Charlotte Motor Speedway, & Concord Mills. Easy access to I-485!

