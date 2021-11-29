3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $254,900

Entry only listing. Contact seller directly at (704) 4251571 for all showings, questions, and offers. Updated, well maintained, newly renovated bathroom with 4 x 5 tiled walk-in shower, tankless hot water heater 4yrs old. Natural gas buried to grill. Back yard Garden and sheds. Side Rose Garden. Vaulted ceiling in master, Catheridal in living room and kitchen. Fall in love with this great home when seen.