 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $255,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $255,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $255,000

Charming End Unit Townhome in Concord's Newly Developed Community, Settlers Landing! Includes Newly Installed Porcelain Floors, Crown Molding, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Kitchen Counters, Freshly Painted Cabinets and Interior! Location is Everything, Located Close To Charlotte Motor Speedway and Minutes Away From Concord Mills and I-85!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts