Must see new construction brick home in Concord just minutes from downtown. This easy-living 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has everything you need in an established neighborhood! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in laundry room and easy to care for vinyl plank floors. Lots of windows and natural light. Won't last long! Kirk Hanson CK Select Real Estate kirk@ckselectrealestate.com www.ckselectrealestate.com 704-788-2255
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $259,900
