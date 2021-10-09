 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $259,900

Must see new construction brick home in Concord just minutes from downtown. This easy-living 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has everything you need in an established neighborhood! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in laundry room and easy to care for vinyl plank floors. Lots of windows and natural light. Won't last long! Kirk Hanson CK Select Real Estate kirk@ckselectrealestate.com www.ckselectrealestate.com 704-788-2255

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage
3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

