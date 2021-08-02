 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $259,900

GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH GUEST HOUSE OF 600+ SQ FT, 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH / Nice hardwood floors / Large kitchen, separate dining room / Huge family room / covered front porch / Pool / 3-car carport / Exterior Maintenance free vinyl siding / Owners both work from home - advanced noticed needed for showings. This is a GREAT PROPERTY for the family that needs a place for another family member to live close to them.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts