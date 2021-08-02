3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $259,900

GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH GUEST HOUSE OF 600+ SQ FT, 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH / Nice hardwood floors / Large kitchen, separate dining room / Huge family room / covered front porch / Pool / 3-car carport / Exterior Maintenance free vinyl siding / Owners both work from home - advanced noticed needed for showings. This is a GREAT PROPERTY for the family that needs a place for another family member to live close to them.