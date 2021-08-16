 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $260,000

***Multiple Offers Received*** Best and Final by Sunday 8/8 5pm. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 story well maintained home that features separate dining room that can be converted into an office, white kitchen cabinets and white appliances. Kitchen has a bar along with a breakfast area. Living room boast cathedral ceiling, and a cozy gas fireplace. All bedrooms are located upstairs, along with laundry area and 2nd full bath. Primary bedroom has ensuite with separate shower, garden tub and large vanity with double sinks. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, breweries, and the new Kannapolis Stadium.

