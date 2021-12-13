One-story full brick home in Cinnamon Hill subdivision in Concord. Convenient to I-85 and shopping; just minutes from Downtown Concord. The home sits on well-kept lot in a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by lots of mature trees. The front porch has room to sit and enjoy the outdoors, and the back deck has ample room for outdoor entertaining. Inside, the living and dining rooms have beautiful hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. The kitchen features new vinyl flooring plus new appliances. All bedrooms have new carpeting. The primary suite features a private bath and two closets, one being a lighted walk-in. Both secondary bedrooms share a full bath and linen closet. Bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans for extra comfort. The laundry area is convenient to the primary suite and the living room, and there is a large closet outside the primary suite which could store extra linens, blankets, or seasonal items. Home is move-in ready and waiting for its new owner!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $260,000
