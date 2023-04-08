*Price Improvement/Reduction AND $2500.00 toward carpet upgrade with acceptable offer! Come see this beautiful ranch home with upgraded white shaker cabinets and granite counter tops. This quaint home is just over two years old and offers well appointed features such as water proof luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living areas. The open concept offers a nice flow from the kitchen into the living and dining rooms. Convenient to local dining, shopping, highways and just minutes from the growing downtown concord area. Schedule your showings today and be in your new home just in time for Summer!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $261,500
