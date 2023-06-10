This property is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a home with a natural color palette and flexible living space. The master bedroom is outfitted with a generous walk-in closet, and the primary bathroom has plenty of under sink storage. The interior has been freshly painted and the flooring has been partially replaced. With all these amenities, this home is ready to become your own personal oasis. Come and see why this property is a great fit for anyone looking for a place to call home.