3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $262,900
Super clean and Immaculate condition- Just like new! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home in Hallstead Subdivision. Main floor- Great room & Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including the refrigerator! Upper level- Laundry room, 2nd bathroom, spare bedrooms, & the primary suite includes walk in closet and full bathroom with dual sinks and large shower. Vinyl flooring and carpet through-out. Large backyard and 1 car garage. Awesome location! Close to shopping, medical, speedway and great schools. Easy commute to Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill and other surrounding cities.

