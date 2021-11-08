 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $265,000

  Updated
Adorable 3 bedroom on a acre!!! Chicken coop, fire pit and just over an acre!! Great location - minutes from restaurants and grocery. Original wood floors and crown molding throughout. Home has a wood burning stove for additional heat, granite and new hot water heater. This is a must see!

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts
Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.

