3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $265,000

Beautiful ranch home tucked away in the Cinnamon Hill community conventionally located close to historic downtown Concord! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath has a lot to offer its new owner. Gorgeous brick front with rocking chair front porch leads you directly into the living room. Open concept kitchen & dinning room features Quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and center island. Tons of storage in this space. Down the hall are two nicely appointed bedrooms and main bath. Spacious primary bedroom with on suite. Fenced in back yard with back deck perfect for entertaining at your next summer BBQ! Schedule your showing today. This home will not last long! Interior photos are still in processing and will be uploaded once received.