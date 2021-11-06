Low-maintenance living in a quickly growing area of Concord, perfect for buyers and investors alike! Immaculately maintained by the original owner/occupant, this townhome has just been painted and is one of the ONLY 3 BR townhomes under $300k in all of 28027. This modern two-story floor plan features an open layout, spacious living area, and large kitchen with plenty of room for cooking, dining, entertaining, and more! Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a convenient laundry room. The Settler's Landing community is conveniently located to schools, shopping, dining, Concord Mills, and all major highways within minutes. Competitive HOA fees are the icing on the cake. No cap on rentals in this HOA.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $269,900
