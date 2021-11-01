Cute new construction ranch. Open floor plan with a split bedroom plan. The kitchen and baths have granite counters. The main areas have Luxury vinyl plank flooring. The Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Full laundry room. Stainless Steel appliances. Perfect an open yet private lot. Ready to Move-in Minutes from downtown Concord, restaurants & major highways.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $269,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 11 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown crushes Concord to capture seventh straight Bell Game, make series history
KANNAPOLIS – What promised to be Concord’s best shot in years of taking back the coveted Victory Bell from A.L. Brown turned into the most lop…
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS -- It’s time for Cabarrus County’s annual main event, “The Battle for the Bell,” traditionally one of the biggest games in the stat…
- Updated
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
This is my favorite time of the year. It’s not too hot. There is football. There’s baseball and basketball is getting ready to start.
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 11:
CONCORD -- Throughout this season, Central Cabarrus head coach Zach Bevilacqua has been asked how he has been able to keep going, in a season …
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Updated
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.