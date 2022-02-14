 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $270,000

Desirable single story 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home situated in a charming neighborhood. Located on nearly a half an acre lot with tree lined backyard view. Yard features a large outbuilding perfect for storage or workshop, along with a dog run. Nestled between Harrisburg and Kannapolis, close to Downtown Concord and 30 minutes to Charlotte.

