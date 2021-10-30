3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $275,000

This home won't last. Schedule your showing today to see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Colonial Hills. This home is immaculate and in move in ready condition. Main floor features include a spacious great room, dining room that opens to the large kitchen and a separate guest bathroom. Upstairs features include an open loft space that is perfect for quiet study time or working from home, a spacious owner's suite with a private ensuite bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The backyard has plenty of space for entertaining. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful home.