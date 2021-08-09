This well maintained and updated ranch is located in Pressley Downs. This home has great curb appeal with a beautifully maintained yard, 2 backyard sheds, rocking chair covered front porch and an extended concrete driveway (2017) great for entertaining an extra parking. Inside you'll find an open floor plan complete with access to your private backyard deck. The kitchen boasts upgraded granite, tile back splash, new faucet, new disposal in 2018 & oven/range & dishwasher 2016 w/an eat in breakfast area. The primary bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and en-suite including walk-in spa tub w/jets & new vanity w/granite 2018. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan with a second full bath w/new vanity & granite 2018. 2 new water heaters 2016 & 2018, New roof 2010, new furnace/HVAC 2015, New Vinyl Energy efficient double Payne tilt in windows throughout the home 2017, garage attic insulation, extra outlets in garage, new 8X12 shed and back door & storm door 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $275,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
- Updated
Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come.
- Updated
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
- Updated
El Puente Hispano Board of Directors responded to CCS Board member Tim Furr's comments blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases on "illegal aliens", stating they cause misinformation and division.
- Updated
3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…
- Updated
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College is, at a minimum, eight years away from accreditation, despite public comments from college officials stating …
CONCORD – It seems one of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons has finally found his way home.