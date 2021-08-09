3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $275,000

This well maintained and updated ranch is located in Pressley Downs. This home has great curb appeal with a beautifully maintained yard, 2 backyard sheds, rocking chair covered front porch and an extended concrete driveway (2017) great for entertaining an extra parking. Inside you'll find an open floor plan complete with access to your private backyard deck. The kitchen boasts upgraded granite, tile back splash, new faucet, new disposal in 2018 & oven/range & dishwasher 2016 w/an eat in breakfast area. The primary bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and en-suite including walk-in spa tub w/jets & new vanity w/granite 2018. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan with a second full bath w/new vanity & granite 2018. 2 new water heaters 2016 & 2018, New roof 2010, new furnace/HVAC 2015, New Vinyl Energy efficient double Payne tilt in windows throughout the home 2017, garage attic insulation, extra outlets in garage, new 8X12 shed and back door & storm door 2020.