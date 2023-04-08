If you ever wanted to live in a peaceful and beautiful home on your own one acre of land in the most wonderful area in Concord, then this home is your home! Amazing open floor plan farm style to enjoy company and make great memories. When you come in you will find the spacious living room to the right leading to the bedrooms. To the left you will be welcomed to the heart of the home, the open kitchen and dinning room. The master bedroom is private from the other bedrooms. This home is move in ready and on a permanent pier foundation. Don't wait too long to come see your Dream Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
San Diego State hero Lamont Butler motivated by sister's death
BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord grad Pruette ready to lead a ‘great group of guys’ as new Mount Pleasant coach
MOUNT PLEASANT – One of the most familiar names in the Cabarrus County sports and coaching ranks officially hangs up his whistle.
City of Kannapolis announces its Discover Fun in Kannapolis events this week. It includes lots of music and movies.
CONCORD — Last month, diners throughout Cabarrus County tasted and voted on limited-time burger creations from 15 of the area’s local restaura…
The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance locating two missing male juveniles who were taken from a neighbor's yard Saturday, accord…