If you ever wanted to live in a peaceful and beautiful home on your own one acre of land in the most wonderful area in Concord, then this home is your home! Amazing open floor plan farm style to enjoy company and make great memories. When you come in you will find the spacious living room to the right leading to the bedrooms. To the left you will be welcomed to the heart of the home, the open kitchen and dinning room. The master bedroom is private from the other bedrooms. This home is move in ready and on a permanent pier foundation. Don't wait too long to come see your Dream Home!