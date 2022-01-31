3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $275,000

This property is absolutely beautiful! Nestled in Concord NC this beautiful 21 acre property is zoned Equestrian, meaning you can either build an equestrian center OR build your dream home! This property is actually 2 parcels side by side and include the following: 1 Double Wide (3 bed 2 bath open floorplan habitable to live or rent), 1 Single Wide (needs TLC), Several Outbuildings and Garages, open pastures, wooded area, and running/active creek. 641 sf Guest House located on the backyard of the double wide home just needs a bathroom.