3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $279,900

Home sweet home in the country is waiting for you! Lovely full brick ranch with lots of natural light features large family room with soaring ceiling and gas fireplace for home movie nights this winter. Large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinets, counter space and plenty of room for weekend gatherings. Kitchen has updated stainless steel LG appliances. Large mud/laundry room with side entry for storage and home organization. Large primary bedroom with private bath has additional flex room with exterior door to back yard. This space is ideal for a sewing room, office, work-out space, sitting room, or even a nursery. Large acre lot with plenty of room for guest parking, wired storage shed, fenced area, and patio for summer entertaining. Please note that two of the photos have been virtually staged to spark your imagination on decorating. Come take a look and make this one yours!