3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $279,900

Don't miss out on this AMAZING Opportunity to own completely renovated 1900's Bungalow in the heart of Concord! Home has been totally remodeled and is ready for a new owner! Enter your new home through the charming oversized covered front porch. Gorgeous natural light shine through brand new Pella windows! Luxury plank vinyl wood flooring adorn the main floor. Adorable full bath downstairs w/ custom tile and full shower. Kitchen boasts ample cabinet space, granite countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances & so much more! Upstairs hosts primary bedroom with walk-in closet, beautiful dark blue double vanity with marble countertop and custom shower with detailed tile work! Large laundry room with brand new water heater as well! Additional upgrades include all new paint, NEW roof, New HVAC, new furnace, new plumbing, new electrical, energy efficient spray foam insulation, etc! New back deck/steps off back door into flat oversized backyard! Very private & perfect spot for entertaining.