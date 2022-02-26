3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $280,000

Adorable ranch home located less than 20 minutes from UNCC. Perfect for an investor interested in renting to UNCC students. Owners purchased this for their kids to use while attending UNCC. Large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and private bath. 2 additional, nice size bedrooms. Perfect roommate layout. Nice updated kitchen with walk in pantry. Separate laundry room area. Refrigerator stays along with the washer and dryer. The home also includes a security system that can be connected to TV monitors if wanted. Deadbolt is operated by a push button code. The side patio has string lights that stay with the house. A nice place to unwind after a long day at school or work.