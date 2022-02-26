 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $280,000

Adorable ranch home located less than 20 minutes from UNCC. Perfect for an investor interested in renting to UNCC students. Owners purchased this for their kids to use while attending UNCC. Large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and private bath. 2 additional, nice size bedrooms. Perfect roommate layout. Nice updated kitchen with walk in pantry. Separate laundry room area. Refrigerator stays along with the washer and dryer. The home also includes a security system that can be connected to TV monitors if wanted. Deadbolt is operated by a push button code. The side patio has string lights that stay with the house. A nice place to unwind after a long day at school or work.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

My sixth grader may never give up her mask. If only adults could be this grown-up

  • Updated

This is how the mask mandate is going in our house: On Monday, the sixth grader, who wore her surgical mask all day at school, including when she ran a mile in PE, came home and plopped onto the couch to start her Mandarin homework. “You can take off your mask now,” I said. “I don’t want to!” she said. “It’s so comfortable.” This is not unusual. My 11-year-old niece is better at following ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts