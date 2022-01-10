3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $285,000

AMAZING Listing! High-quality renovation on this 3 bed/2 bath home located just 1.5 blocks away from Concord's Historic District. Updates include NEW: Roof, HVAC system/ductwork, kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel fridge, range, and microwave, light fixtures, bathrooms, all doors, and Lifeproof Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. NEW roof, siding, and gutters. No concerns about plumbing and electrical- all NEW! Large section of attic has wooden planks for tons of storage. Also has a large footprint, 6 1/2 foot tall cellar. Clean crawlspace with new vapor barrier. Brand new 35 foot front porch is inviting you to enjoy your free time in the great outdoors! 2 Car carport with attached bonus room that could be a great guest room, office or game room. A 3rd parking space inside a single car, open garage with attached workshop are also part of this property. Large, flat backyard area with plenty of room for the kids to play or for outdoor entertaining. Great overall property!!