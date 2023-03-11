Don't miss this new construction 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home near Gibson Mill and Antique Mall! A one-year builder warranty is offered! This home features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, and stove)
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $285,000
