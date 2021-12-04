3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $288,900

!!! NEW HOME WITH FULL UNFINISHED WALK-IN BASEMENT - CRAWLSPACE (See pictures) !!! NO HOA DUES !!! Maintenance free vinyl siding exterior home (no painting) + Vinyl windows, gutters & downspouts / Open floor plan with split bedroom design / Beautiful WHITE Kitchen Cabinets has GRANITE Countertops and ALL Stainless Steel Appliances / Both Full Bathrooms are Granite as well / Master bedroom has walk-in closet + private Bathroom / Ceiling Fans throughout home ... All light fixtures are up + Recess Lights in Kitchen / House has a laundry room (not a small double door closet) / Covered front porch & Large rear Deck / I’m 6’ tall and can walk the entire Basement - Crawlspace = could be mancave and is Great for Storage - NO need to purchase a storage building !!! Home projected to be completed by Thursday; December 9th / Concrete driveway poured the afternoon of Thursday; December 2 = Please avoid walking or driving on it. This home is less than 5 minutes from the Hospital / Show & Sell