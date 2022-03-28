3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $289,000

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in the charming Chadbury Neighborhood-with NO HOA! Move-in ready home just in time to enjoy the back porch and above ground pool. This home features a wonderful, private, fenced in backyard as well as a front porch perfect for rocking chairs for relaxing! The shed in the back of the property has electricity. There is a storage room at the back of the home. The driveway has been made wider for 4 vehicles, as well as a concrete slab for the garbage and recycling cans. New windows were installed and the warranty will transfer to the new owners. 2018-French Drainage system was installed.DUE TO NO FAULT OF THE SELLERS OR THE HOME ITSELF-this home is back on the market. *Looking to close by April 19th!