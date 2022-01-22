3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $289,000

This end unit townhome is bright, spacious and feels like a model home. Conveniently located, this home is close to everything Concord and neighboring Harrisburg have to offer as well as being a short drive to Charlotte from I-85 or I-485. Some of the features include upgraded flooring on the entire main floor; granite kitchen counters with nice island; open concept kitchen, living and breakfast areas with a separate office/flex room at the front of the home; tall ceilings, vaulted ceilings on second floor; crown molding; recently extended and hardscaped private back patio overlooking farmland, storage closet off patio. This townhome feels like a dream in this hard-to-find under $300k price range.