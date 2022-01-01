COMING SOON! Do not miss your opportunity on this BRAND NEW construction home in Concord! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home will be ready to go in approximately 3 weeks! Home features an open concept with split floor plan. Large master suite with a walk in closet & granite counter tops in bathrooms. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main living area's with carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, soft close doors on cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry, & recessed lighting. Home is very conveniently located to downtown Concord & all of the restaurants/entertainment. Schedule your appointment before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $289,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SEATTLE — Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
- Updated
A golden voice in local radio has passed. A friend of mine and to many others, William R. “Bob” Brown passed Sunday, Dec. 26, after a long per…
- Updated
After a reader mentioned a new restaurant in Harrisburg I took a drive out that way this week. I found a new restaurant site and more. Busines…
- Updated
CONCORD — Cabarrus County recognized the work and commitment of employees who reached service milestones in 2021. The group of 163 employees t…
- Updated
CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for C…
- Updated
A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...
- Updated
"She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans," Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller.
MOUNT PLEASANT – When you’re having the kind of season the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team is having, you might look for unusual nuggets…
- Updated
The wrong photo ran with Wednesday’s story about Martha Earnhardt. The 91-year-old mother of Dale Earnhardt and wife of Ralph Earnhardt was a …
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS — State troopers were investigating a deadly crash they said was caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85 on Sunday morning.