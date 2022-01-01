 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $289,999

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $289,999

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $289,999

COMING SOON! Do not miss your opportunity on this BRAND NEW construction home in Concord! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home will be ready to go in approximately 3 weeks! Home features an open concept with split floor plan. Large master suite with a walk in closet & granite counter tops in bathrooms. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main living area's with carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, soft close doors on cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry, & recessed lighting. Home is very conveniently located to downtown Concord & all of the restaurants/entertainment. Schedule your appointment before it's gone!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer
State

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer

  • Updated

A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts