3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $295,000

This beautiful ranch home is located in a peaceful neighborhood in Concord. Very convenient to downtown Concord, Kannapolis and I-85. This home has a fresh coat of paint in every room, beautiful granite in the kitchen and baths, new carpet in the main and front bedrooms and new laminate plank was installed in the back bedroom in 2021. White subway tile was added in the kitchen in December 2019. When you are ready for some down time, grab your fresh drink and relax on the large patio overlooking a huge, fenced back yard. Fiber Windstream connection is available.