3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $295,000

Rare opportunity for a home in a desirable area. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch plan with kitchen, living room, and laundry - all one level for easy living. Located on a quiet cul de sac but very close to Afton Ridge and Afton Village for shopping and restaurants. Also, short distance to I-85 and George Liles Boulevard for easy commuting. This is one of the hottest areas of Cabarrus County. Don't wait- it will not last long. Nice ranch plan located on cul de sac for privacy but very close to shopping, restaurants, and highways for easy commute. Over a half acre with 2 large storage buildings that are 10 x 16 and 12 x 16.

