3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $295,000

Are you ready for a little peace & tranquility? This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home on just over a half acre on a private, dead end road gives you that country feel while being right in the heart of Concord! Offering a split bedroom floor plan, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, fenced yard with firepit and storage building, and a place for your RV with power hookup! Come take a look and see what all this lovely home has to offer! Road maintenance ends right at property.