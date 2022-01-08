3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,000

This gorgeous to-be-built condo with a town home vibe has an open floorpan, amazing open concept living area, exquisite finishes and lies in the heart of growing, downtown Concord. Walk to restaurants, breweries and shopping! This home lives incredibly large and flows seamlessly from the large living area to the spacious dining area and then to the gourmet kitchen with granite and appliances. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a tech space area and the back outdoor living space offers a concrete area plus a maintained green space. The HVAC is energy star qualifies for maximum energy savings. ** THIS HOME IS NOT YET BUILT and buyer still has time to choose cabinets, paint and optional built-ins. Images are of the condos next door and are for visual reference only.