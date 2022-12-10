3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,900

Quality new construction conveniently located to downtown Concord with no carpet to vacuum and upgraded finishes throughout. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath open floorplan home with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a tile backsplash, huge island for dining or prepping meals and a stainless steel appliance suite with side by side refrigerator. The primary bedroom is a true retreat with its own private bath and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and modern fixtures make this home truly move in ready.