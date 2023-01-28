 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,900

Here's your chance to get into the rapidly revitalizing Cabarrus Ave corridor. New construction and renovations can be seen all around. 271 Cabarrus is quality built new construction on a corner lot offering the charm of yesteryear with all of the conveniences of today. This stunning, light-filled home has high end modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and over-sized porches. Best of all there's no carpet. The 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept plan with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining, and the private primary bedroom with luxurious en suite provides a wonderful space to relax after a long day.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts