3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,900

Here's your chance to get into the rapidly revitalizing Cabarrus Ave corridor. New construction and renovations can be seen all around. 271 Cabarrus is quality built new construction on a corner lot offering the charm of yesteryear with all of the conveniences of today. This stunning, light-filled home has high end modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and over-sized porches. Best of all there's no carpet. The 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept plan with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining, and the private primary bedroom with luxurious en suite provides a wonderful space to relax after a long day.