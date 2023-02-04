Perfectly situated on a quiet, dead end street, this quality new construction remains convenient to downtown Concord and the highways. With hard flooring throughout and upgraded finishes this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath open floor plan home with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a tile backsplash, huge island for dining or prepping meals and a stainless steel appliance suite with side-by-side refrigerator. The primary bedroom is a true retreat with its own private bath and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and modern fixtures make this home truly move in ready.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,900
