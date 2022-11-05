 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,900

Putting on the finishing touches. Do not miss your opportunity on this BRAND NEW construction home in Concord! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home will be ready to go in a few weeks! Home features an open concept with split floor plan. Master suite with a walk in closet & granite counter tops in bathrooms. LVP flooring throughout the main living area's with carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom. The kitchen features granite counter tops, soft close doors on cabinets, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, stove), walk in pantry, & recessed lighting. Home is very conveniently located to downtown Concord & all of the restaurants/entertainment!

