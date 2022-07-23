New construction COMING SOON! Do not miss your opportunity on this BRAND NEW construction home in Concord! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home will be ready to go in a few weeks! Home features an open concept with split floor plan. Large master suite with a walk in closet & granite counter tops in bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area's with carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, soft close doors on cabinets, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, stove), large walk in pantry, & recessed lighting. Home is very conveniently located to downtown Concord & all of the restaurants/entertainment!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
She wants other girls to never give up on their dreams.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: At 28, Seager gives dad ultimate gift -- showing the world he's still his hero
I'm biased, and maybe it’s the man in me. But there aren’t many things more special to me than a son’s relationship with his father.
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.
Running through some of Concord’s older areas Sunday was enlightening. A lot is going on but a lot needs to happen.
PRO BASEBALL: Ex-Hickory Ridge star DeVos creates own Davidson fairytale, getting picked in MLB draft
Raise your hand if you’ve read a storyline like this before:
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarrus County…
GREENSBORO — A Kannapolis resident was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release for t…
Shots were fired after a verbal argument, police said.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office IS requesting assistance in locating missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.
Gifted and Talan(ted): Northwest golfer Harrison set to join world’s teen elite at U.S. Junior Amateur
CONCORD — In his three short years of playing the sport full time, Kannapolis' Talan Harrison has become one of the best high school golfers i…