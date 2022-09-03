 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $299,999

NEW CONSTRUCTION RANCH. Open floor plan that's move in ready. The kitchen features a HUGE island with custom tiled backsplash and NEW stainless steel appliances included. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout that is waterproof and scratch proof. The Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, dual vanity and a large tiled shower. Step outside and relax on your back deck or take a walk to Cabarrus brewery less than a mile away. Amazing location only minutes from downtown Concord, restaurants & major highways.

