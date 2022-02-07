3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $300,000

Are you looking for a ranch in a cul-de-sac with a great backyard in Cabarrus county? Look no further! This home offers an updated kitchen with brand new cabinets, quartz countertops and new appliances as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms newly updated. The primary closet has new built ins and the fenced in backyard is ready for your touch! This home won't last, come see it and be ready to submit your offer!