3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $300,000
Built in 2018, this Concord two-story home offers a one-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns, one of the winningest coaches in county history, hanging up the headsets
MOUNT PLEASANT – The dean of Cabarrus County football coaches is calling it a career.
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
The race for the Harrisburg mayoral seat is led by political newcomer Jennifer Teague.
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown crushes Concord to capture seventh straight Bell Game, make series history
KANNAPOLIS – What promised to be Concord’s best shot in years of taking back the coveted Victory Bell from A.L. Brown turned into the most lop…
CONCORD — All proceeds from Fall Festival activities at Almond Farm, LLC, this weekend will be donated to the family of Zacharay “Rudy” Brown …
Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Mayor Darrell Hinnant was elected to a third term leading Kannapolis.
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…