 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $303,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $303,000

Stunning home in Concord! Enjoy preparing meals in this impressive kitchen equipped with ample cabinets, center island and generous counter spaces. Step inside this beautiful interior with neutral floors, and plenty of natural light.The primary bedroom features a private bathroom with dual sinks. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced backyard with lush grass. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upcoming movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” an adaptation of the best-selling and beloved by generations novel by Judy Blume, dropped its first trailer Thursday ahead of hitting the silver screen this spring. Last week, Lionsgate released the trailer for the film adaptation of the iconic coming-of-age book from 1970. The trailer shows sixth-grader Margaret ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts