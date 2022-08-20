New construction home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a great neighborhood in Concord. Open floorpan featuring white cabinetry with beautiful granite countertops and white subway tile backsplash in kitchen. Luxury vinyl plank flooring everywhere except the bedrooms have carpet. Front porch and back deck for your outdoor living needs and relaxation, surrounded by great neighbors on this quiet street. HUGE crawl space can store most anything or you could dig out a small amount of dirt and have another room down there. Builder warranty in place, make an appointment to show starting tomorrow, 07.21.22 (Thursday) **Landscaping in front yard was added after professional pictures, so I added 2 pictures for viewing. Thank you!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $304,900
