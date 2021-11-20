3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $305,000

Welcome to this beautiful home in Hallstead. You will be greeted by a nicely landscaped yard and front porch. The inside of the home features a nice size living space on the main level. There is plenty of natural light. The upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms. The owners suite features a vaulted ceiling. The owners bath has dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower. You will have privacy as the back of the home backs up to trees. This home will not disappoint, please schedule your showing today.