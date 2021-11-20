Welcome to this beautiful home in Hallstead. You will be greeted by a nicely landscaped yard and front porch. The inside of the home features a nice size living space on the main level. There is plenty of natural light. The upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms. The owners suite features a vaulted ceiling. The owners bath has dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower. You will have privacy as the back of the home backs up to trees. This home will not disappoint, please schedule your showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
- Updated
Harrisburg finally has a designated space for the community to play cricket. Read where.
- Updated
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki recently announced several personnel appointments approved by the Cabarrus County Board of…
“Christmas in the City” has come to town once again. This will be the eighth year of the production.
- Updated
Allegiant's new flight to Melbourne, Fla. from Concord took off Thursday morning.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis announced its holiday celebration events.
- Updated
It appears I must put away my dream of a new Jeep Gladiator, crank up my ragged old truck and drive it into town for that overdue inspection b…
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Concord soccer season ends in Hickory, but fond memories of 2021 will live forever
- Updated
HICKORY – In the end, even though their hearts were broken, even though their season had come to a dramatic end, the members of the Concord bo…
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.