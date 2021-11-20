 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $305,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $305,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $305,000

Welcome to this beautiful home in Hallstead. You will be greeted by a nicely landscaped yard and front porch. The inside of the home features a nice size living space on the main level. There is plenty of natural light. The upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms. The owners suite features a vaulted ceiling. The owners bath has dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower. You will have privacy as the back of the home backs up to trees. This home will not disappoint, please schedule your showing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts