3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $306,000

4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bathroom stunner in Concord! Enjoy preparing meals in this impressive kitchen equipped with ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, center island and generous counter spaces. Step inside this beautiful interior with neutral floors, plenty of natural light and neutral palette.The primary bedroom features a spacious closet and a private bathroom with dual sinks. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced backyard with lush grass. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.