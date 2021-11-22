Welcome to Moss Creek Village. It does not get any better than this gorgeous move in ready townhome. This end unit features master on the main with large walk in closet and custom shelves with a spacious en suite bathroom. The kitchen has stainless appliances, updated cabinetry, and a gas stove.The two story family room is perfect for entertaining with a gas fireplace. Two additional spacious bedrooms located upstairs with large walk in closets, plus a walk-in attic for loads of additional storage.The unit features new carpet downstairs, and brand new hot water heater, with 6 year warranty. HOA covers exterior home maintenance, lawn care, and plenty of amenities including; 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse with fitness center and walking trails. Close to all major highways, and shopping .Award winning and highly desired Cabarrus County schools. Come see for yourself what this home has to offer. Showings start Thurs. 11/18/ 2021. Professional pictures coming 11/17.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $308,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
- Updated
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki recently announced several personnel appointments approved by the Cabarrus County Board of…
- Updated
Harrisburg finally has a designated space for the community to play cricket. Read where.
- Updated
Allegiant's new flight to Melbourne, Fla. from Concord took off Thursday morning.
- Updated
HARRELLS – The turnaround is complete.
- Updated
"Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis announced its holiday celebration events.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Concord soccer season ends in Hickory, but fond memories of 2021 will live forever
- Updated
HICKORY – In the end, even though their hearts were broken, even though their season had come to a dramatic end, the members of the Concord bo…
The holidays bring giving campaigns and many groups benefit from the good nature and spirit of the season.
NC Gov. Cooper says he'll sign 2-year budget bill into law. Here's what it means for teacher pay, state employees.
- Updated
“I will sign this budget because of its critical and necessary investments, and I will fight to fix its mistakes," Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters.