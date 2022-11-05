3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $309,900

This cozy, immaculate 3 BDRM, 2 BATH, bungalow-style home is located on a .13 acre lot. Kitchen features granite counter tops, maple cabinets, walk-in pantry, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances including a stainless Whirlpool Refrigerator. Master Bedroom has carpeted floor with ceiling fan while the Master Bath includes granite top sink and vinyl plank floor. Walk-around attic with pull-down stairs, 10' x 10' side patio plus newer (2020) 10' x 7' storage shed. 30-year architectural shingles, large driveway and more. Minutes from historic downtown Concord.