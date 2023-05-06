Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new construction home. Located near downtown Concord and convenient to I85. The home boasts cool gray tones that give off a clean, calming, and modern vibe. Kitchen and living area features knee wall that gives private but open feel at the same time. Delightful owner's suite with spacious walk in closet and adjoining private bath. Equipped with mudroom and additional built in storage to keep the everyday clutter at bay. Attic storage conveniently located for easy access. Adorable front porch is waiting for a rocking chair or swing to enjoy evenings!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $309,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Power to persevere helped Tigers' Darbutt deal with adversity, come out stronger
MOUNT PLEASANT – It takes patience to be a good hunter.
CHARLOTTE — Blumenthal Performing Arts is pleased to announce the nominees competing in the 10th annual High School Musical Theater Awards, al…
CONCORD – Last week was an unprecedented time for former Cabarrus County football players.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Chairman of the Cabarrus County Commission and his business dealings with the city of K…
CONCORD — The Confederate statue in front of the Old Courthouse must be removed for a number of reasons.