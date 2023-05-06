Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new construction home. Located near downtown Concord and convenient to I85. The home boasts cool gray tones that give off a clean, calming, and modern vibe. Kitchen and living area features knee wall that gives private but open feel at the same time. Delightful owner's suite with spacious walk in closet and adjoining private bath. Equipped with mudroom and additional built in storage to keep the everyday clutter at bay. Attic storage conveniently located for easy access. Adorable front porch is waiting for a rocking chair or swing to enjoy evenings!