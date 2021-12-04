3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $310,000

Get ready to love the quiet & amazing front porch at this beautiful BRAND NEW home just blocks from the mall, medical facilities, I-85, and restaurants. Drive times are only minutes from downtown Charlotte, Concord and Kannapolis. This is not a cookie cutter home. The granite countertops in the kitchen and paint selections are fabulous! A stainless steel built in microwave oven, an electric stove, dishwasher and a stainless steel refrigerator are installed. The curb appeal will definitely make you proud to call this place home! Professional photos will be available 12/2. Agent owned. Book your showing today!