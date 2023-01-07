 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $310,000

Incredible one-story 3 bed, 2 bath new build by Wightman Custom Homes. No HOA! Rocking chair covered front porch. Open and bright with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living areas, bathrooms, and laundry closet. Carpet in bedrooms. Nice upgrades include oversized baseboards and modern door & window casings throughout; crown molding in living areas. Kitchen includes 42" classic white shaker cabinets on upper tier, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, window over sink, and built-in microwave. Split bedroom plan. Primary suite includes private bath and two large lighted closets. Hall bath has large vanity with drawers for extra storage plus large frameless mirror. Large coat closet in living room. Laundry closet with storage shelf. Patio in back.

